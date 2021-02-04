Stock Alert: Pinterest Touches New 52-week High Ahead Of Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS), a social media web and mobile application company, are rising more than 2 percent or $1.82 in Thursday's morning trade at $78.96, after hitting a new 52-week high of $79.15.

Pinterest will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, February 4, after market close.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter on revenues of $645.58 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Pinterest has traded in a range of $10.10 to $79.15 in the past 52 weeks.

