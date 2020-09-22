Stock Alert: Pinterest Nearing Its Yearly High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) are climbing more than 3% Tuesday morning at $38.14, close to its 52-week high of $39.64.

Pinterest is a social media platform that shares visual recommendations to people on a variety of subjects including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others.

There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

The California-based company saw substantial growth in its share value during the Covid-19 pandemic with a 3-fold jump in the last six months. In July, the company had said that it crossed 400 million monthly active users (MAU).

