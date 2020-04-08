Stock Alert: Pinterest Climbs 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) are rising in morning trade on Wednesday, despite its announcement to scrap the full-year guidance.

The shares gapped open at $16.57 and reached as high as $16.98. Currently, shares are at $16.42, up 9.00 percent from its previous close of $15.06. On Tuesday, Pinterest has withdrawn its financial guidance for full-year 2020 due to the growing uncertainty on coronavirus pandemic. The company has also announced the stepping down of Francoise Brougher as COO.

