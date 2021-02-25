Markets
Stock Alert: Ping Identity Loses 20% Following Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) are trading down more than 20% Thursday morning following the fourth-quarter results. The company also provided first-quarter and full-year revenue outlook, lower than the Street view.

Ping Identity reported net loss of $3.4 million or $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter compared with net income of $2.21 million or $0.03 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, adjusted EPS of $0.09 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.08 per share.

Revenue for the fourth quarter declined to $63.26 million from $68.24 million last year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company sees revenue in the range of $61.5 million to $63.5 million. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $67.41 million.

The company guided full-year revenue of $255.0 million to $265.0 million. The consensus estimate stands at $291.38 million.

PING, currently at $25.63, has been trading in the range of $12.02- $37.8 in the last one year.

