Stock Alert: Pinduoduo Gains 9%

(RTTNews) - Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are bouncing back on Tuesday morning trade after a small drop last week. There was no corporate announcement on the day to impact the stock movement. The shares of the E-Commerce company in China are currently at $136.20, up 9.38 percent from its previous close of $124.88. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $65.35-$212-60 on average volume of 7,746,560. a

