Stock Alert: Piedmont Lithium Shares Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (PLL) shares are sliding on Monday morning, despite no announcement from the company.

Currently, the shares are at $35.93, down 8.12 percent from the previous close of $39.11. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.00 to $54.50 on average volume of 1,776,462.

When Piedmont signed a binding sales agreement to supply spodumene concentrate to Tesla Inc., the shares had reached a five-year peak of $42.84 a few days back. Now the shares are trending back to their normal pace.

