Stock Alert: Piedmont Lithium Down 18%

(RTTNews) - Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (PLL) shares are sliding on Tuesday morning.

The stock is down despite the news that the company signed a binding sales agreement on Monday to supply spodumene concentrate to Tesla. The Agreement is for an initial five-year term on a fixed-price binding purchase commitment. The spodumene concentrate or SC6 sales are expected to generate between 10-20 percent of Piedmont's total revenues from its proposed integrated mine-to-hydroxide project for the initial five-year term.

Currently, the shares are at $30.32, down 18.05 percent from its previous close of $37.00. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.00 to $54.50 on an average volume of 863,807.

