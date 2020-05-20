Stock Alert: Phunware Partners With Hewlett Packard; Stock Jumps 220%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) soared over 220% on Wednesday morning on the positive news that the company has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise on a mobile healthcare solution.

PHUN is currently trading at $2.15, up $1.48 or 221.04%, on the Nasdaq.

Phunware and HPE will intergrate Aruba Networks mobility solutions with Phunware's Multiscreen-as-a-Service healthcare products and solutions.

Phunware CEO Alan Knitowski said, "By integrating Meridian location technology into our digital front door solution for healthcare, we expect to showcase the extensibility of our MaaS platform for Apple iOS and Google Android patient environments on mobile with real-time, one-to-one engagements, interactions and traceability, both indoors and outdoors."

