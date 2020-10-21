Markets
PHR

Stock Alert: Phreesia Touches New 52-week High After Pricing Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (PHR), an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry, are gaining more than 9 percent or $3.07 in Wednesday's morning trade at $35.59, after touching a new 52-week high of $36.28.

Wednesday, Phreesia said it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at $32 per share, all of which will be sold by the company.

The offering is expected to close on October 23, 2020. Phreesia expects to receive net proceeds of about $151.6 million, or about $174.4 million if the underwriters exercise their option to buy the additional shares in full.

Phreesia has traded in a range of $16.01 to $36.28 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular