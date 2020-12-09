Markets
Stock Alert: Photronics Down 20% On Quarterly Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Photronics Inc. (PLAB) are slipping nearly 20% on Wednesday morning after the photomask maker's fourth-quarter results missed the Street estimates. Earnings outlook for the first quarter is also below analysts' expectations.

Profit for the fourth quarter dropped to $6.5 million or $0.10 per share from $9.7 million or $0.15 per share last year. Fourth-quarter revenues dropped 4% to $149.3 million from $156.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.15 per share on revenues of $153.87 million.

Looking forward to the first quarter, Photronics expects revenue to be between $145 million and $155 million earnings of $0.07 and $0.14 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.16 per share on revenues of $152.57 million.

