Stock Alert: PG&E Corp. Rises 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of PG&E Corp (PCG) are rising more than 4 percent or $0.43 in Monday's morning trade at $10.57. The stock has traded in a range of $3.55 to $25.19 in the past 52 weeks.

PG&E Corp., through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California.

Friday, PG&E Corp. reported first-quarter net earnings that more than doubled to $371 million or $0.57 per share from $136 million or $0.25 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.89 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew 7.5 percent to $4.31 billion from $4.01 billion last year.

PG&E Corp. also said it is continuing to make substantial progress in reorganization cases under Chapter 11 and remains on track for Bankruptcy Court confirmation of its plan of reorganization by June 30, 2020. The company noted this will allow it to participate in California's new go-forward wildfire fund.

