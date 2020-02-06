Markets
Stock Alert: Perspecta Shares Plunge 16% On Losing Multi-bln Dollar Contract

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) are falling more than 16% on Thursday morning after the government IT service provider lost a multi-billion dollar Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) contract.

Perspecta lost the 8-year, $7.73-billion contract to its competitor Leidos Holdings. The contract was meant to modernize and maintain computer networks for the Navy and Marine Corps.

The stock is currently trading at $24.43.

