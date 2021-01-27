Markets
Stock Alert: Personalis Down 9.35%

(RTTNews) - Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) shares are down on Wednesday morning trade. The company has announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,950,000 shares of its common stock at $38.00 per share. Currently, shares are at $38.41, down 9.56 percent from the previous close of $42.47 on a volume of 1,439,959.

Gross proceeds to Personalis from the offering are expected to be $150.1 million. The shares have traded in a range of $4.27 - $53.46 on average volume of 935,814 for the last 52 weeks. The shares have been sliding since January 20.

