Stock Alert: Personalis Down 12%

(RTTNews) - Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) shares are declining on Wednesday morning trade.

The cancer genomics company, which provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies, announced the pricing of its public offering of 6,578,947 shares at $19.00 per share to raise $125 million.

The company had gone public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, on June 20, 2019, pricing its shares at $17.00. However, the shares were down 43 percent from IPO price by the end of the year.

PSNL is currently at $18.51, down 12.24 percent, from its previous close of $21.20. The shares have traded in a range of $4.27 to $23.00 for the last 52 weeks on average volume of 299,634.

