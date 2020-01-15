Stock Alert: Perrigo Shares Up After Preliminary Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of self-care products manufacturer Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) jumped 12.6% on Tuesday, before closing at $56.91 after the company reported preliminary revenues, better than last year's revenue. The stock has been trading in a range of $40.68-$57.50 in the past one year.

In the fourth quarter, all business segments had stellar revenue growth, the company said. Preliminary net sales for the full-year stood at $4.8 billion, an increase of 2% from the reported revenue last year. This compares with the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion.

In November, when the company reported its third-quarter results, full-year adjusted EPS outlook was revised up to $3.85 - $4.05 from $3.75 - $4.05. Analysts see earnings of $3.99.

In the third quarter, net sales had increased 5.1% to $1.2 billion from the same quarter of last year. Adjusted net income was $142 million, or $1.04 per share versus $150 million, or $1.09 per share, for the same period last year.

To focus more on long-term growth, Perrigo had launched a transformation plan in May last year including 'Project Momentum,' which is a $100 million annual cost-saving program.

As per plans for transforming Perrigo to a consumer self-care company, that was announced in May last year, the company had a couple of acquisitions in recent months.

On January 6, the company has acquired Steripod, a leading toothbrush accessory brand. Perrigo had acquired Ranir Global Holdings LLC, a leading global store brand supplier of oral self-care products in July last year.

In a bid to increase its OTC (over-the-counter) presence, Perrigo acquired the OTC rights to Prevacid 24HR from GSK Consumer Healthcare last month.

Fourth-quarter earnings are scheduled to be reported on February 26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.