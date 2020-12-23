Markets

Stock Alert: Perion Network Up 25%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) are currently gaining over 25% despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

PERI is currently trading at $16.90, up $3.54 or 26.50%, on the Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks rose higher on Wednesday morning as investors are betting on the new vaccines to drive the global economic recovery, despite rising COVID-19 infections and a new variant of the virus.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PERI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular