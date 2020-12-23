Stock Alert: Perion Network Up 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) are currently gaining over 25% despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

PERI is currently trading at $16.90, up $3.54 or 26.50%, on the Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks rose higher on Wednesday morning as investors are betting on the new vaccines to drive the global economic recovery, despite rising COVID-19 infections and a new variant of the virus.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally.

