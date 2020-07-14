Stock Alert: Perceptron Jumps 50% On Receiving New Order

(RTTNews) - Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) are currently gaining nearly 50% on Tuesday morning after the company said it received a new order to support upcoming electric vehicle launch.

PRCP is currently trading at $4.69, up $1.55 or 49.38%, on the Nasdaq.

Perceptron develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoGuide, AccuSite, and Helix engineered metrology systems.

Perceptron announced that a Tier-1 automotive supplier has selected its in-line measurement technology to measure the battery frame, compartment, and lid for an upcoming new electric vehicle launch.

John Kearney, Vice President and EMEA Managing Director at Perceptron, commented, "This order is significant for our business, as it represents the first major order with this particular Tier-1 supplier, a company with more than 100 facilities worldwide."

