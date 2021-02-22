Stock Alert: People's United At New High Following M&T Bank's Acquisition Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) are climbing more than 13% Monday morning following M&T Bank's agreement to buy People's United for about $7.6 billion in an all-stock transaction.

As per the deal, People's United shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each People's United share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, People's United shareholders will own about 28% of the combined company.

The implied total transaction value based on closing prices on February 19, is nearly $7.6 billion.

The combined company will have assets worth about $200 billion and a network of more than 1,100 branches and over 2,000 ATMs across 12 states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia.

PBCT touched a new high of $17.85 this morning.

