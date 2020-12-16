Markets
PEN

Stock Alert: Penumbra Slides 11% On JET 7 Xtra Flex Reperfusion Catheter Recall

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of California-based medical device maker Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) are losing more than 11 percent or $21.27 in Wednesday's morning trade at $167.55.

Tuesday, Penumbra said it is voluntarily recalling all configurations of the Penumbra JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter with Xtra Flex technology, or JET 7 Xtra Flex, as the catheter may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use. Distal tip damage in conjunction with pressurization or contrast injection may result in potential vessel damage, and subsequent patient injury or death, the company noted.

Penumbra has traded in a range of $121.80 to $277.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PEN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular