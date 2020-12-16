Stock Alert: Penumbra Slides 11% On JET 7 Xtra Flex Reperfusion Catheter Recall

(RTTNews) - Shares of California-based medical device maker Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) are losing more than 11 percent or $21.27 in Wednesday's morning trade at $167.55.

Tuesday, Penumbra said it is voluntarily recalling all configurations of the Penumbra JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter with Xtra Flex technology, or JET 7 Xtra Flex, as the catheter may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use. Distal tip damage in conjunction with pressurization or contrast injection may result in potential vessel damage, and subsequent patient injury or death, the company noted.

Penumbra has traded in a range of $121.80 to $277.00 in the past 52 weeks.

