Stock Alert: PennyMac Financial Near To Its 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty financial services company PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) are rising more than 5% Thursday morning at $37.52, close to its 52-week high of $39.57.

Yesterday the company had announced its decision to buy back the remaining approximately 7 million shares owned by The BlackRock Foundation, at $34 per share. The board also approved an increase to its stock repurchase authorization to $500 million from $50million.

"We are excited to announce this transaction which completes the divestment by The BlackRock Foundation from PFSI," said President and CEO David Spector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.