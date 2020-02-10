Stock Alert: PennyMac Financial Jumps 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty financial services company PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) jumped $3.26 or 9.13% to touch a new high of $38.97 on February 7 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. PFSI closed the day's trade at $38.97.

In the past one year, the stock has gained nearly 80% and 240% up in the last four years.

Net income soared to $152.66 million or $1.88 per share from $38.75 million or $0.63 per share in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Thomsons Reuters were expecting $1.62.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $490.38 million, up from $251.2 million in the same quarter a year ago, particularly helped by Net gains on loans held for sale.

