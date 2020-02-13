Stock Alert: PennyMac Financial Down Nearly 5%

(RTTNews) - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) shares are sliding on Thursday morning. The mortgage banking company announced on Thursday that BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) has contributed its remaining 20 percent ownership stake in PFSI to two charitable entities, the BlackRock Charitable Fund and The BlackRock Foundation. The BlackRock Charitable Fund sold 7.8 million shares of PFSI common stock in an unregistered private sale yesterday. Currently, approximately 20 percent of PFSI is owned by HC Partners, and 21 percent is owned by PFSI's executive officers and directors. PFSI that closed at $37.05 on Wednesday is currently down 4.72 percent at $35.28 on a volume of more than 916 million. The shares have been trading in a 52-week range of $20.36 to $39.57, with an average volume of 355 million. PFSI had reached its 52-week high when it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on February 7.

