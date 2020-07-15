Stock Alert: Penn National Jumps 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of casino operator Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) are trading higher by more than 13% Wednesday morning at $32.99. The stock has traded in the range of $3.75- $40.14 in the last one year.

The company said it has reopened 90% of its 41 properties after keeping them shut for months due to coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. stocks are trading higher today on vaccine hopes.

Penn National Gaming is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on August 6. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $2.12 per share on revenue of $197.04 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.