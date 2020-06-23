Stock Alert: Penn National Gaming Uptick Continues

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) are climbing more than 9% Tuesday morning at $34.45. The 52-week range for the stock is between 3.75 and $40.14.

Penn National stock has jumped more than 7-fold in the past couple of months.

On June 19, Penn National Gaming said 30 of its 41 gaming and racing properties have resumed operations. This represents more than 70% of its properties across the country.

Penn National Gaming operates 41 gaming and racing properties in 19 states and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment.

