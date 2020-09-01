Markets
Stock Alert: Penn National Gaming Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) shares are rising more than 14 percent on Tuesday morning trade, though there were no specific announcements from the company on the day. Currently, the shares are at $58.68, up 14.83 percent from its previous close of $51.10. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 3.75 to 59.10 on average volume of 10,627,438.

