Stock Alert: Peloton Interactive Rises To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) are climbing almost 8 percent or $6.05 in Tuesday's morning trade at $82.72, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $83.49.

Tuesday, Peloton, an interactive fitness platform, said it has formed the Peloton Health and Wellness Advisory Council, which includes five renowned doctors, researchers and other medical professionals from the fields of cardiovascular medicine, cardiopulmonary exercise, neurology and neuroscience.

The council will work closely with the company so as to positively impact the physical, mental and emotional well-being of its community of members from around the world.

Peloton has traded in a range of $17.70 to $83.49 in the past 52 weeks.

