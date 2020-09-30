Stock Alert: Peck Company Jumps 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) jumped over 25% on Wednesday morning after the company won a contract for a project in Maine.

PECK is currently trading at $8.73, up $1.78 or 25.54%, on the Nasdaq.

Peck Company Holdings is a commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction company. The company said it signed a 6.8MW contract in Maine worth $2.365 million. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

