Markets
PECK

Stock Alert: Peck Company Jumps 25%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) jumped over 25% on Wednesday morning after the company won a contract for a project in Maine.

PECK is currently trading at $8.73, up $1.78 or 25.54%, on the Nasdaq.

Peck Company Holdings is a commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction company. The company said it signed a 6.8MW contract in Maine worth $2.365 million. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PECK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular