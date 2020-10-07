Stock Alert: Peck Co. Surges On New Contract In Rhode Island

(RTTNews) - The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) shares are gaining more than 66 percent on Wednesday morning trade on Tuesday as the company signed a 5.3 MW contract in Rhode Island with a long-time customer.
The commercial solar engineering, procurement, and construction company said the contract is worth $7.256 million and would be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
Earlier on September 30 the company had announced a $2.365 million contract with Maine for 6.8 MW.
Currently, the shares are at $11.92, up 63.77 percent, from its previous close of $7.26 on average volume of 10,053,389. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.49 to $14.42 on average volume of 1,098,664.
