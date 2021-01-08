Stock Alert: Peck Co. Holdings Down 11%

(RTTNews) - Peck Co. Holdings, Inc. (PECK) shares are down 14 percent on Friday morning trade continuing a bearish trend since the company announced a term sheet to acquire iSun Energy LLC, a clean energy product provider. Friday, the company said it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 840,000 shares.

Currently, shares are at $14.40, down 11.08 percent. The shares have traded in a range of $1.49 to $16.20 on average volume of 1,014,850.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.