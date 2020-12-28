Stock Alert: Peabody Energy Spikes 40%

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) shares are gaining more than 37 percent on Monday trade as the US stocks are up influenced by the news of Trump signing the coronavirus stimulus bill. The company announced an exchange offer and consent solicitation related to existing 6 percent senior secured notes due 2022.

Currently, the shares are at $2.42, up 40.69 percent from previous close of $1.72 on a volume of 10,588,719. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.80-$10.61 on average volume of 3,503,755.

