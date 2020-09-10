Stock Alert: PDC Energy Drops 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) are falling more than 12% Thursday morning at $12.89. It has been trading in the range of $4.51- $36.49 in the last one year.

PDC Energy today said it has commenced a registered offering of an additional $150 million existing 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay down debts among other purposes.

