Stock Alert: PaySign Down 27% On Quarterly Loss

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) are slipping over 27% Friday morning hurt largely by second-quarter earnings results.

PaySign reported second-quarter net loss of $219 thousand or breakeven per share, compared to net income of $1.74 million or $0.03 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.05 per share.

Revenues for the year dropped to $6.44 million from $8.64 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $11.65 million.

PAYS is currently trading at $7.54, down $2.82 or 27.22%, on the Nasdaq.

