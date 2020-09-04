Stock Alert: PayPal Holdings Falls 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) are losing more than 6 percent or $12.37 in Friday's morning trade at $192.62.

San Jose, California-based PayPal operates as a technology platform and digital payments company. PayPal has benefited in recent months as consumers increasingly shifted to online payments and e-commerce during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

U.S. stocks are mixed on Friday despite the release of better than expected monthly jobs data, as tech stocks extended losses from the previous session.

PayPal has traded in a range of $82.07 to $212.45 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.