Markets
PYPL

Stock Alert: PayPal Holdings Falls 6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) are losing more than 6 percent or $12.37 in Friday's morning trade at $192.62.

San Jose, California-based PayPal operates as a technology platform and digital payments company. PayPal has benefited in recent months as consumers increasingly shifted to online payments and e-commerce during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

U.S. stocks are mixed on Friday despite the release of better than expected monthly jobs data, as tech stocks extended losses from the previous session.

PayPal has traded in a range of $82.07 to $212.45 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular