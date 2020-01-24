Stock Alert: Paycom Software In S&P 500; Shares Hit New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud-based payroll software provider, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) were up 3.81% on Thursday to hit a new high of $324 followed by its entry into the S&P 500 index on Wednesday. The stock, that closed yesterday's trading at $314.85, witnessed a surge in trading volume to 3,173 K compared with the average volume of 533 K.

Paycom was added to the S&P 500, after the company's stock more than doubled in the past year with its market cap rising to about $18 billion.

In October last year, when the company reported third-quarter results, revenue had increased 31% year-over-year to $175 million. Adjusted EPS also rose 34% from the year-ago period to $0.70.

The cloud software vendor is expecting its fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $188.5 million to $190.5 million. This compares with the consensus estimate of $190.36 million.

Fourth-quarter earnings results are expected to be reported on February 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.