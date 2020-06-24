Markets
Stock Alert: Patterson Companies Jumps 4% On Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Patterson Companies (PDCO), that sells dental and animal health products, are climbing more than 4% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Earnings on an adjusted basis of $0.43 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.20.

Revenue for the quarter of $1.29 billion also beat the consensus estimate at $1.28 billion.

Tuesday, the company had declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, to be payable on, or about, July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record July 17, 2020.

Patterson stock is currently trading at $21.16. Its 52-week range is $12.93- $25.70.

