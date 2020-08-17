Stock Alert: Parsons Corporation Trading 8% Lower

(RTTNews) - Shares of Parsons Corporation (PSN), a technology-focused defense, intelligence, security, and infrastructure engineering firm, are down more than 8% Monday morning at $33.16. The stock has traded in the range of $24.67- $45.40 in the last one year.

The company today announced a $300 million convertible senior notes offering due 2025.

The notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2021.

