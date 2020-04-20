Stock Alert: Palomar Rises 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of property insurance company Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) are climbing more than 10% Monday morning to touch a new high of $65.50. There are no company-specific news that drive the stock up.

The stock has been on a steady rise in the past one year with a three-fold growth. In the last one month, the stock has risen nearly 40%. PLMR is currently trading at $64.02.

When the company reported fourth-quarter results in February, gross written premiums increased 68.4% year-over-year to $73.3 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.