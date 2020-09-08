Stock Alert: Palomar Holdings Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) are currently slipping over 8% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the stock down.

PLMR is currently trading at $97.78, down $9.11 or 8.52%, on the Nasdaq.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the ultimate parent and insurance holding company of its operating subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday morning as tech stocks continues to slip after the Labor Day holiday.

