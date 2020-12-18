Stock Alert: Palo Alto Networks Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of cybersecurity solutions provider Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) are rising more than 6 percent or $20.83 in Friday's morning trade at $352.23, after hitting a new 52-week high of $352.75.

Thursday, Palo Alto Networks said it launched a rapid response program to help SolarWinds Orion customers navigate risks from cyberattacks. The company noted that SolarWinds Orion products are being exploited by malicious actors to gain access to the company's systems, with the activity being tracked by Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 as SolarStorm.

Palo Alto Networks said its Cortex XDR platform had successfully prevented an attempted SolarStorm attack. In addition to instantly blocking the attempt, the company's systems deployed a set of indicators of compromise to customer-facing Palo Alto Networks' products.

Palo Alto Networks has traded in a range of $125.47 to $352.75 in the past 52 weeks.

