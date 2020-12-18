Markets
PANW

Stock Alert: Palo Alto Networks Hits New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of cybersecurity solutions provider Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) are rising more than 6 percent or $20.83 in Friday's morning trade at $352.23, after hitting a new 52-week high of $352.75.

Thursday, Palo Alto Networks said it launched a rapid response program to help SolarWinds Orion customers navigate risks from cyberattacks. The company noted that SolarWinds Orion products are being exploited by malicious actors to gain access to the company's systems, with the activity being tracked by Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 as SolarStorm.

Palo Alto Networks said its Cortex XDR platform had successfully prevented an attempted SolarStorm attack. In addition to instantly blocking the attempt, the company's systems deployed a set of indicators of compromise to customer-facing Palo Alto Networks' products.

Palo Alto Networks has traded in a range of $125.47 to $352.75 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PANW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular