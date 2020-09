(RTTNews) - Shares of ethanol producer Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) are rising more than 14% Friday morning and touched a new high at $7.13.

There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

Pacific Ethanol stock has grown nearly 7-fold in the last couple of months, thanks to Covid-19, as demand for ethanol to use in sanitizers has shot up.

