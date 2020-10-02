Stock Alert: Pacific Biosciences Of California Hits New 52-week High

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) are gaining more than 8 percent or $0.90 in Friday's morning trade at $11.40, after touching a new 52-week high of $11.72 despite no specific news that could influence the stock.

U.S. stocks are lower on Friday following news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The news comes just a month before Election Day and is likely to generate additional uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election.

Menlo Park, California-based Pacific Biosciences is a provider of sequencing of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes.

Pacific Biosciences has traded in a range of $2.20 to $11.72 in the past 52 weeks.

