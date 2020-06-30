Stock Alert: Oxbridge Re Holdings Surges 45%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) jumped over 45% on Tuesday morning trade despite no stock-related news.

OXBR is currently trading at $1.45, up $0.45 or 45.00%, on the Nasdaq.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions.

Last month, the company reported net loss of $364 thousand or $0.06 per share, compared with a net loss of $147 thousand or $0.03 per last year.

