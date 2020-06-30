Markets
OXBR

Stock Alert: Oxbridge Re Holdings Surges 45%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) jumped over 45% on Tuesday morning trade despite no stock-related news.

OXBR is currently trading at $1.45, up $0.45 or 45.00%, on the Nasdaq.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions.

Last month, the company reported net loss of $364 thousand or $0.06 per share, compared with a net loss of $147 thousand or $0.03 per last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXBR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular