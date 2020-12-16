Stock Alert: Overstock.com Trading 5% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of online home furnishings retailer Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) are rising more than 5% Wednesday morning at $65.04

Monday, Overstock said it was recently recognized in the seventh annual Loyalty360 Awards for its innovation in technology and for its employee engagement with customers and with associates throughout the company.

The Loyalty360 awards recognize brands that build robust and deeper loyalty with their customers.

Overstock received the Gold award in the Employee Engagement and Impact category and the Silver award in the Technology and Trends category.

OSTK gained nearly 15% in the last two trading days. It has traded in the range of $2.53- $128.5 in the last one year.

