Stock Alert: Overstock.com Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) are climbing more than 9 percent or $7.15 in Monday's morning trade at $82.74, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $82.79.

Overstock.com is continuing its upward momentum since last Thursday when the online retailer reported its second-quarter results. Net income attributable to stockholders for the second quarter was $36.36 million or $0.84 per share, compared to net loss of $24.68 million or $0.69 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net revenue surged to $782.54 million from $373.71 million in the year-ago period.

The online retailer said its newly acquired retail customers increased 205 percent year over year, as customers purchased the company's core products from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Overstock.com has traded in a range of $2.53 to $82.79 in the past 52 weeks.

