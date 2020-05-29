Markets
OSTK

Stock Alert: Overstock.com Climbs 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of e-retailer Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) are rising more than 8% Friday morning. There are no company-specific news to drive the stock up today.

The highly volatile Overstock shares were at their 52-week low of $2.53 in mid-March. Currently, when it is trading at $18.01, the stock is more than 7-fold up.

On May 19, Overstock had issued a first-of-its-kind digital dividend in Series A-1 shares on a 1:10 basis to all Overstock shareholders as of the record date of April 27, 2020.

"Our retail business, which was already on track to achieve its first-quarter plan before the COVID-19 crisis hit full bore, has benefited from an increased demand for home furnishings and other key product categories from customers looking to shop from the safety of their homes. COVID-19 has altered the landscape for many. Our retail business's April sales are up over 120% year over year and that growth has occurred mainly in our key home furnishings categories," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson, while reporting first-quarter earnings last month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSTK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular