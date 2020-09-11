Stock Alert: Overstock Sliding

(RTTNews) - Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) shares are sliding on Friday morning. There was no specific announcements from the company to influence the market move.

Currently, OSTK, the e-commerce home furnishings retailer and advocate of blockchain technology provider is at $71.35, down 4.42 percent from its previous close of $74.50. On Thursday, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority or FINRA approved tZERO's membership application on Thursday. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici ventures, wholly owned by Overstock.

tZERO Markets are planning to offer customers retail brokerage services for digital securities and provide issuers with investment banking and placement agent services in connection with capital raising activities.

