Stock Alert: Oshkosh Gains 6% After Winning US Postal Service Contract

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade. The company has won a 10-year U.S. Postal Service contract to build next-generation delivery vehicles. The upgrade is with an initial investment of $482 million.

Wednesday, the company said it has been named one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute.

Currently, shares are at $116, up 6% from its previous close of $109.62 on a volume of 1,669,750. The shares have traded in a range of $46.72-$120.75 on average volume of 708,344.

