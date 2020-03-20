Stock Alert: OraSure Up 10% On Potential Use Of Products For Covid-19 Samples

(RTTNews) - Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) are currently trading up 10% on Friday morning after the company announced it is engaged with certain labs and researchers to determine the effectiveness of its collection devices for COVID-19 nasopharyngeal samples.

The company said it is also seeing a spike in demand for its molecular collection products from customers who perform both saliva and blood-based testing.

OSUR is currently trading at $7.99, up $0.78 or 10.82%, on the Nasdaq.

