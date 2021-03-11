Markets
Stock Alert: Oracle Drops 5% In Pre-market Following Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) are falling more than 5% in the pre-market trade on Thursday following third quarter results.

Oracle's Cloud services and license support revenues were up 5% year-over-year to $7.25 billion in the third quarter, which fell short of analysts' estimates of $7.27 billion, according Reuters.

Revenues for the quarter increased 3% year-over-year to $10.1 billion.

Net income in the third quarter jumped to $5.02 billion or $1.68 per share from $2.57 billion or $0.79 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $1.16 per share, that beat the consensus estimates at $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimate typically exclude special items

ORCL was down 0.72% on Wednesday's regular trading before closing at $72.12.

