Stock Alert: Option Care Health Loses 11%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) are dropping about 11% on Wednesday morning. The other day, the company announced an offering of $350 million of its common stock.

The company intends to use the proceeds received to repay a portion of its senior secured second lien PIK toggle floating rate notes due 2027.

The offering includes $125 million of shares offered by the company and $225 million of shares offered by an affiliate of Madison Dearborn Partners.

OPCH is currently trading at $12.02, down $1.51 or 11.13%, on the Nasdaq.

